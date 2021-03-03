Nearly 20 Vermont towns vote to allow recreational cannabis sales

Voters in Vermont’s biggest city, Burlington, as well as the state capital, Montpelier, and at least 16 other towns approved recreational cannabis sales in their communities.

At least 27 cities and towns went to the polls Tuesday to decide whether to allow recreational cannabis businesses, the Montpelier-based VTDigger reported.

The votes were conducted as part of the state’s annual Town Meeting Day, when communities decide local issues such as whether to raise property taxes or how to spend the municipal budget.

The Vermont Legislature drafted a recreational marijuana measure that became law last October, but it requires towns and cities to approve of recreational licensees doing business within their boundaries.

Recreational sales aren’t expected to begin in Vermont until October 2022 at the earliest.