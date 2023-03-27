Another Black-owned cannabis shop opens in Detroit

By MJBizDaily Staff

The second majority-Black-owned adult-use cannabis store in Detroit has opened in a week.

High Profile Cannabis Shop, co-owned by Najanava Harvey-Quinn, opened March 25 on the city’s east side, Detroit Metro Times reported.

The licensee, who went through Detroit’s social equity program, is considered a “legacy” applicant – a long-term resident who owns at least 51% of the business.

Low-income Detroit residents, people with marijuana-related convictions or those whose parents had MJ convictions before 2018 can also qualify for the license.

High Profile Cannabis Shop is run by Ann Arbor-based C3 Industries, a vertically integrated multistate operator.

The vast majority of social equity licensees nationwide partner with retail operators, typically MSOs or other companies with several retail outlets.

The first Black-owned store in Detroit with a social equity retail license opened March 18, four years after the City Council approved recreational marijuana sales.

Nuggets Dispensary, owned by physician Louis Radden, was the city’s first adult-use store owned by a “Detroit legacy applicant,” the Detroit News reported.

Detroit has issued 34 adult-use cannabis retail licenses, including 20 social equity applicants, according to the Metro Times.

