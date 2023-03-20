Detroit’s 1st Black-owned, ‘legacy’ marijuana retailer opens

By MJBizDaily Staff

Don’t believe the hype. Get realistic market forecasts, state by state insights and benchmarks for all cannabis sectors. Preorder the 2023 Factbook here. 

The first Black-owned marijuana retailer with a social equity retail license opened Saturday in Detroit, four years after the Michigan city approved recreational cannabis sales.

Nuggets Dispensary is the city’s first adult-use store owned by a “Detroit legacy applicant,” meaning it’s owned by a longtime resident, the Detroit News reported.

Low-income Detroit residents, people with previous marijuana-related convictions or those whose parents had MJ convictions before 2018 can also qualify for the license.

“There’s many chapters that are dedicated to the pain and the trauma that we’re still … trying to get over,” City Council President Pro Tem James Tate told the Detroit News at the store opening.

“Families were ripped apart for $5 to $10 bags of weed.

“We’re still trying to get over that trauma today for that same plant that many people today are making a pretty good living off of.”

According to MJBizDaily research, fewer than 20 of the nation’s 10,000 or so medical marijuana dispensaries and adult-use stores are Black-owned.

Adult-use sales began in Michigan in December 2019, but Detroit launched recreational marijuana sales only two months ago.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Detroit launches recreational cannabis sales after series of delays
Image of Detroit skyline at dusk

Cultivation

Michigan cannabis company Skymint in receivership after being sued
Image of the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Cultivation

Cannabis entrepreneurs partner with Bubba Kush creator to offer unique genetics
All U.S. Briefs Michigan Recreational Retail Social Equity 