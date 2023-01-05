Detroit launches recreational cannabis sales after series of delays

Recreational cannabis sales kicked off in Detroit on Wednesday at two medical marijuana dispensaries that recently were licensed to serve adult-use customers.

According to the Detroit Free Press, House of Dank was the first MMJ dispensary to start selling recreational products in Michigan’s largest city and was followed “a few hours later” by DaCut.

Michigan voters approved adult-use cannabis in 2018, and sales launched in the rest of the state in 2019.

But Detroit regulators didn’t issue the first round of adult-use retail licenses until late December because the city’s original legalization ordinance sparked a number of legal proceedings that forced lawmakers to rewrite it.

“Going recreational in Detroit is a huge milestone for us,” Crystal Jamo, House of Dank’s general manager, told the Free Press.

“Just because we’ve been waiting for it for so long that, like, ‘Pinch me, is it real?'”