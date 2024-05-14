A key legislative approval in Ohio has cleared a path for adult-use cannabis sales to begin next month.

The Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review issued no objections to proposed regulations on Monday, clearing the way for medical marijuana dispensaries to apply to serve recreational customers, the Associated Press reported.

Under Ohio law, business applications must be available by June 7 and provisional licenses issued by Sept. 7.

The latter date is when all rules overseeing adult-use retail and cultivation must be finalized.

Dual licensing

Most MMJ dispensary operators, such as Curaleaf Holdings, are expected to apply for dual licenses to sell both medical and recreational marijuana products.

The New York-based multistate operator plans to submit its adult-use license application on or before June 7 for its locations in Cuyahoga Falls and Newark, the company told MJBizDaily via email.

Curaleaf also will leverage its Level 1 cultivation license to serve the expanded market.

“The growing market provides the state with opportunities for job growth, and we’re glad to be a part of the momentum,” CEO Matt Darin said in a statement.

Ohio’s limited-license medical market is dominated by MSOs, a structure likely to remain the same under adult-use sales.

24th adult-use market

In November, Ohio voters overwhelmingly approved legalizing an adult-use market, becoming the 24th state – along with the District of Columbia – to do so.

Other proposed rules in Ohio include:

Subjecting adult-use sales to a 10% excise tax in addition to an existing 5.75% sales tax.

Permitting Level 1 and Level 2 marijuana license holders to expand cultivation and manufacturing operations.

Allowing personal home grows of six plants but no more than 12 per household.