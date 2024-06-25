An Arkansas judge upheld the license revocation of a medical cannabis dispensary that allegedly sold expired products to patients.

Green Springs Medical Marijuana Dispensary, based in Hot Springs, was ordered by Circuit Court Judge Kara Petro to sell or dispose of all inventory by July 11, the Arkansas Advocate reported.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Green Springs sold 203.2 grams of medical marijuana products that had expired a year after their quality-assurance testing dates, according to the news outlet.

Petro denied Green Springs owner Dragan Vicentic’s legal challenge attempting to block the license revocation issued in May by the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) board.

Then, in June, the agency upheld its decision to revoke an MMJ business’ license for the first time.

Under the judge’s order, ABC agents may seize any products remaining at Green Springs after the July 11 deadline, the Arkansas Advocate reported.