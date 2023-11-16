A licensed medical marijuana cultivator in Arkansas avoided a license suspension on appeal but still must pay a fine.

Hot Springs-based Leafology faced a 15-day license suspension and $15,500 fine after Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) accused the grower in October of failing to control cannabis odors and neglecting to maintain proper video surveillance and track-and-trace records.

However, during an appeals hearing Wednesday, the ABC chose to levy the fine against Leafology but not the license suspension, Little Rock TV station KATV reported.

Before the hearing, the company – one of eight licensed MMJ growers in the state – paid $5,000 of the fine because of “9,237 grams of inventory that could not be located.” according to KATV.

Despite the results of the hearing, the ABC will continue to observe the situation, said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

An attorney for Leafology, whose grow facility is located near housing, attributed the odor problem to building damage caused by a December freeze and a hailstorm, KATV reported.