Arkansas marijuana grower avoids license suspension, but fine intact

By MJBizDaily Staff

Tickets for MJBizCon 2023 in Las Vegas are on sale now! Dare to grow and discover the business solutions to elevate your cultivation operation. Buy your ticket.

A licensed medical marijuana cultivator in Arkansas avoided a license suspension on appeal but still must pay a fine.

Hot Springs-based Leafology faced a 15-day license suspension and $15,500 fine after Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) accused the grower in October of failing to control cannabis odors and neglecting to maintain proper video surveillance and track-and-trace records.

However, during an appeals hearing Wednesday, the ABC chose to levy the fine against Leafology but not the license suspension, Little Rock TV station KATV reported.

Before the hearing, the company – one of eight licensed MMJ growers in the state – paid $5,000 of the fine because of “9,237 grams of inventory that could not be located.” according to KATV.

Despite the results of the hearing, the ABC will continue to observe the situation, said Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

An attorney for Leafology, whose grow facility is located near housing, attributed the odor problem to building damage caused by a December freeze and a hailstorm, KATV reported.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Arkansas marijuana cultivator appeals $15,000 fine, license suspension
Image of Hot Spring, Arkansas, skyline

Retail

Arkansas medical cannabis sales exceed $211 million through Q3 of 2023
Image of $100 bills hanging on a cannabis plant.

Cultivation

Missouri marijuana operators face fresh turmoil amid recall confusion
Image of round cannabis gummies bearing THC stamp
All U.S. Arkansas Briefs Cultivation Farming Legal 
© 2023 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSDO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATIONTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY