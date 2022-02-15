Arkansas marijuana grower, retailer sue state over doctor’s visit rules

A medical marijuana cultivator and owners of a dispensary in Arkansas are suing the state over rules that prevent MMJ recommendations without in-person visits to physicians.

Patients not being allowed to receive recommendations for medical marijuana via telemedicine during the pandemic is likely causing growers and retailers in the state to miss out on potential sales and revenue.

Good Day Farm Arkansas, a cultivator in Pine Bluff, and Capital City Medicinals in Little Rock sued the Arkansas health department and its chief, Health Secretary Jose Romero, to invalidate the agency’s rules, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

A law went into effect last July to create an exemption that would allow doctors to certify patients for a medical cannabis card via telemedicine.

The law was expected to become permanent because of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the suit claims the health department has not implemented the law and instead is prohibiting the use of telemedicine to issue certifications for MMJ patients.