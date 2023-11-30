Medical cannabis dispensaries in Arkansas have sold more than $1 billion in MMJ products since the program launched in 2019.

Total medical marijuana sales in Arkansas since May 2019 reached $988.3 million through October, the Little Rock-based Arkansas Times reported, citing data shared by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).

ADVERTISEMENT

So, “based on an estimated $772,000 in sales per day this year, the (DFA) said the number has now surpassed $1 billion,” according to the Times.

Arkansas’ total sales included $234 million in transactions through October of this year.

According to figures provided to the Times, here’s the annual medical marijuana sales breakdown in Arkansas:

2019: $31.2 million.

2020: $181.8 million.

2021: $264.9 million.

2022: $276.3 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Paschall, executive director of the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association, told the Times that the $1 billion milestone demonstrates the growing acceptance of the medical applications of cannabis.