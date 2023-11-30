Medical cannabis dispensaries in Arkansas have sold more than $1 billion in MMJ products since the program launched in 2019.
Total medical marijuana sales in Arkansas since May 2019 reached $988.3 million through October, the Little Rock-based Arkansas Times reported, citing data shared by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).
So, “based on an estimated $772,000 in sales per day this year, the (DFA) said the number has now surpassed $1 billion,” according to the Times.
Arkansas’ total sales included $234 million in transactions through October of this year.
According to figures provided to the Times, here’s the annual medical marijuana sales breakdown in Arkansas:
- 2019: $31.2 million.
- 2020: $181.8 million.
- 2021: $264.9 million.
- 2022: $276.3 million.
Bill Paschall, executive director of the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association, told the Times that the $1 billion milestone demonstrates the growing acceptance of the medical applications of cannabis.
“The men and women employed by the marijuana industry look forward to continuing to positively impact the lives of Arkansans and contributing to the evolving cannabis landscape,” Paschall added.