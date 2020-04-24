Arkansas has been losing medical cannabis sales across the border because of lower prices in Oklahoma.

Prices are about half as much in Oklahoma for similar-quality products as in Arkansas, according to the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, which is on the border.

Another factor, according to the newspaper, is that Arkansas medical marijuana patients’ access is limited by the state’s qualifying conditions while Oklahoma requires only that MMJ consumers have a doctor’s recommendation.

However, Oklahoma required medical marijuana patients from other states to buy a temporary patient card, which costs $100 and is good for only 30 days.

The newspaper didn’t say what impact the coronavirus outbreak has had on Arkansas MMJ patients shopping at Oklahoma dispensaries.

Arkansas is one of the few states in the country without a stay-at-home order while Oklahoma officials categorized MMJ dispensaries as essential businesses. Oklahoma law allows curbside pickup of medical marijuana.

For more of Marijuana Business Daily’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the cannabis industry, click here.