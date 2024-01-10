Arkansas medical marijuana sales hit $283 million in 2023, up 2.5%

Consumer spending on legal medical marijuana in Arkansas reached $283 million in 2023, an annual record and a 2.5% increase over the $276 million in sales reported in 2022.

“From $31 million in sales in 2019 to $283 million in 2023, the industry has grown each year,” Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), said in a statement.

“The $25.6 million spent in December was the largest monthly amount in 2023.”

The DFA reported that 62,227 pounds of medical marijuana were purchased in Arkansas in 2023.

The state is home to 38 MMJ dispensaries, eight cultivators and nine processors.

Meanwhile, Arkansas has more than 97,000 active medical marijuana cards, the DFA noted, citing the Arkansas health department.

The Arkansas medical marijuana program launched in May 2019, and cumulative sales passed the $1 billion mark for overall sales late last year.

Arkansans voted against legalizing recreational cannabis in November 2022.