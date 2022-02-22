Arkansas medical marijuana sales top $20 million for January

Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas exceeded the $20 million mark for the first month of 2022.

According to data from the Department of Finance and Administration, patients in the state spent $20.53 million in January to purchase 3,731 pounds of medical cannabis, Little Rock TV station KARK reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s on pace with last year’s MMJ sales, which totaled $264.9 million for 40,347 total pounds sold.

Of 37 retail stores in the state, the Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood topped the sales list with 387 pounds.

Solvent or Solventless? We can help.

MJBizDaily Cannabis Extraction Buyers Guide Get strategies and tips from expert processors on choosing cannabis extraction systems, costs, safety precautions and more. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside: How to choose between solvent-based and solventless extraction methods

Learn which strains are most efficient for each extraction process

Tips on safety precautions from design to training to protective equipment Get the Guide

Overall, dispensaries have sold more than 76,000 pounds since the program began in 2019.

To date, 82,696 patients have registered for the medical marijuana program, according to the Arkansas health department.

Marijuana advocates in Arkansas filed a recreational marijuana legalization amendment proposal with the secretary of state’s office in November.