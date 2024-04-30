Arkansas medical marijuana sales worth $22.7 million in March

Registered medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $22.7 million to buy 6,069 pounds of cannabis in March, according to the latest data from the state Department of Finance and Administration (DFA).

February sales included 5,612 pounds of cannabis worth $22.1 million, the agency reported.

Year-to-date medical marijuana sales through March totaled $68 million.

“The state’s medical marijuana industry will soon reach five years in operation as the first dispensary opened in May 2019,” DFA spokesperson Scott Hardin said in a statement.

“Overall, more than $1.1 billion has been spent since that time across the state’s 38 dispensaries.”

There are more than 102,000 active MMJ patient cards in Arkansas, according to the state health department.

Arkansas medical marijuana sales totaled $283 million in 2023, up 2.5% over 2022.

In November, Arkansans will vote on a ballot measure that could significantly expand the state’s medical marijuana program.