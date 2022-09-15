Arkansas saga continues as marijuana legalization ballot measure ruled invalid

A November ballot initiative in Arkansas to legalize adult-use marijuana hit a roadblock when the secretary of state ruled the measure invalid.

However, court proceedings are expected to continue, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary of State John Thurston called the proposed constitutional amendment “insufficient” to appear on the ballot because the state Board of Election Commissioners didn’t “certify the ballot title and popular name” of the measure, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported.

Election officials in July announced that Responsible Growth Arkansas had met signature and verification requirements.

But, days later, the state Board of Election Commissioners rejected the proposed measure on the grounds it didn’t specify THC limits for edibles.

ADVERTISEMENT

After several legal challenges, the Arkansas Supreme Court in August ordered the legalization question to appear on the November ballot conditionally.

Responsible Growth Arkansas attorney Steve Lancaster told the Democrat-Gazette that the Supreme Court has been waiting for the secretary of state to determine whether the ballot initiative “is sufficient or insufficient” before weighing in again.