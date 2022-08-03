Arkansas election board rejects recreational marijuana measure

An Arkansas election board panel on Wednesday rejected a recreational marijuana petition, just days after state election officials said backers had collected enough signatures to qualify the initiative for the November ballot.

The Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners unanimously voted against certifying the petition on the grounds that the measure doesn’t specify THC limits for edibles, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Referendum proponents, Responsible Growth Arkansas, still can try to get the measure on the ballot by appealing the case to the state Supreme Court.

The referendum calls for adult-use sales to begin by March 8, 2023, using existing medical cannabis providers.

An additional 40 store licenses would be issued later through a lottery.