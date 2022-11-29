Arkansas strips medical marijuana grower of license

An Arkansas medical marijuana cultivation company lost its license after a state regulator sided with a judge’s ruling that the permit was granted in error.

According to Little Rock-based public radio station KUAR, the director of the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, Doralee Chandler, on Monday revoked the grow license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Releaf. The company is owned by Bennett “Storm” Nolan.

Chandler’s ruling comes after Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Herb Wright ruled Nov. 3 in favor of a lawsuit that the commission made a mistake when granting the permit to River Valley Releaf in July 2020.

The suit, filed in 2021 by 2600 Holdings (doing business as Southern Roots Cultivation), argued that River Valley Releaf should be disqualified and the license be granted to 2600 – or 2600 be provided other relief through the Arkansas Administrative Procedures Act.

Nolan can appeal the commission director’s ruling to the Alcoholic Beverage Control board, and any ruling by that board can be appealed to circuit court.

In addition, Nolan has appealed the circuit court judge’s ruling to the state Supreme Court.