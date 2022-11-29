Arkansas strips medical marijuana grower of license

By MJBizDaily Staff

Women, minority execs show few gains in U.S. cannabis industry, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

An Arkansas medical marijuana cultivation company lost its license after a state regulator sided with a judge’s ruling that the permit was granted in error.

According to Little Rock-based public radio station KUAR, the director of the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission, Doralee Chandler, on Monday revoked the grow license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Releaf. The company is owned by Bennett “Storm” Nolan.

Chandler’s ruling comes after Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Herb Wright ruled Nov. 3 in favor of a lawsuit that the commission made a mistake when granting the permit to River Valley Releaf in July 2020.

The suit, filed in 2021 by 2600 Holdings (doing business as Southern Roots Cultivation), argued that River Valley Releaf should be disqualified and the license be granted to 2600 – or 2600 be provided other relief through the Arkansas Administrative Procedures Act.

Nolan can appeal the commission director’s ruling to the Alcoholic Beverage Control board, and any ruling by that board can be appealed to circuit court.

In addition, Nolan has appealed the circuit court judge’s ruling to the state Supreme Court.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Cultivation

Marijuana grower appeals to Arkansas high court over invalidated license
Image of Lady Justice

Cultivation

Arkansas marijuana cultivator can’t fight for revoked license, judge rules
Image of Little Rock, Arkansas

Finance

US marijuana stocks up in early trading on midterm election results
Image depicting an increase in stock prices
All U.S. Arkansas Briefs Legal 