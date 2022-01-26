Arkansas voters could see 3 recreational marijuana initiatives on ballot

A third group has filed a ballot initiative seeking to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas.

Responsible Growth Arkansas filed the initiative with the secretary of state’s office, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The petition to get the measure, Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment, on the November ballot had been expected.

Responsible Growth Arkansas filed a statement of organization with the state’s ethics commission last October in advance of filing the petition.

The proposed constitutional amendment would enable medical cannabis operators first to get adult-use licenses, according to the Democrat-Gazette.

The total number of store licenses would be capped at 120 and the number of cultivation permits would be limited to 20, according to the newspaper.

