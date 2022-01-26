Arkansas voters could see 3 recreational marijuana initiatives on ballot

By MJBizDaily Staff

A third group has filed a ballot initiative seeking to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas.

Responsible Growth Arkansas filed the initiative with the secretary of state’s office, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The petition to get the measure, Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment, on the November ballot had been expected.

Responsible Growth Arkansas filed a statement of organization with the state’s ethics commission last October in advance of filing the petition.

The proposed constitutional amendment would enable medical cannabis operators first to get adult-use licenses, according to the Democrat-Gazette.

The total number of store licenses would be capped at 120 and the number of cultivation permits would be limited to 20, according to the newspaper.

Key insights to inform decisions: MJBizFactbook 

Say hello to marijuana business data, curated by the editors of MJBizDaily to help cannabis industry leaders make informed decisions.

  • U.S. marijuana industry financials
  • Licensing, funding and investment trends
  • State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes and opportunities
  • Insights for business and investment strategy
 
Get the MJBizFactbook
 

The potential competing ballot measures are:

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

Several state marijuana legalization initiatives could make November ballot

Retail

Arkansas registers $264.9 million worth of medical cannabis sales in 2021

Retail

Arkansas, Missouri medical cannabis sales take different paths
All U.S. Arkansas Briefs Legal Recreational 