Arkansas voters could see 3 recreational marijuana initiatives on ballot

A third group has filed a ballot initiative seeking to legalize recreational marijuana in Arkansas.
Responsible Growth Arkansas filed the initiative with the secretary of state’s office, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
The petition to get the measure, Arkansas Adult Use Cannabis Amendment, on the November ballot had been expected.
Responsible Growth Arkansas filed a statement of organization with the state’s ethics commission last October in advance of filing the petition.
The proposed constitutional amendment would enable medical cannabis operators first to get adult-use licenses, according to the Democrat-Gazette.
The total number of store licenses would be capped at 120 and the number of cultivation permits would be limited to 20, according to the newspaper.
The potential competing ballot measures are:
- The Arkansas Recreational Marijuana Amendment of 2022, proposed by Arkansas True Grass. It wouldn’t limit the number of licenses.
- The Arkansas Marijuana Amendment of 2022, proposed by Arkansans for Marijuana Reform. It would allow for at least one retail store per 15,000 residents and one cultivation facility per 300,000 residents, according to reports.