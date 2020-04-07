Armen Yemenidjian resigned as president of multistate cannabis operator Green Thumb Industries.

Yemenidjian, who is leaving the company to spend more time with his family, will continue to work with Chicago-based GTI for the next six months to ensure a smooth transition, the company said in a statement.

During that period, he will focus primarily on GTI’s businesses in California and California.

Yemenidjian joined the company in November 2018, after GTI paid $290 million in stock and cash for Integral Associates, a Nevada company he co-founded.

Green Thumb CEO Ben Kovler described Yemenidjian as a “pioneer” in the cannabis industry.

Yemenidjian’s departure comes at a time when the marijuana industry is struggling to make a profit after years of heavy spending and a number of founders are leaving their companies.

GTI, which owns the luxury cannabis brand Beboe, trades on the U.S. over-the-counter-markets as GTBIF and on the Canadian Securities Exchange as GTII.

For analysis and in-depth looks at the investment trends and deals driving the cannabis industry forward, sign up for our premium subscription service, Investor Intelligence.