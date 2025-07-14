Canadian marijuana company Aurora Cannabis’s facility in Brampton, Ontario, received European Union Good Manufacturing Practice (EU-GMO) certification, the company said in a news release Monday.

The distribution center’s designation increases the company’s ability to export cannabis, according to company officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Securing EU-GMP certification at manufacturing and distribution facilities within our network is an important validation of our differentiated approach to operating as a global medical cannabis company,” Jill Lau, Aurora’s vice president of Canadian operations, said in a statement.

“By adding certification for our distribution center, we are now uniquely positioned to ensure patients worldwide have consistent access to superior quality medical cannabis from the largest Canadian exporter.”

Aurora now has four facilities certified as EU-GMP, which increases its operational capacity in international medical marijuana markets.

The growth of medical cannabis markets, particularly in Europe, is a key driver of the export trend.

From January to June 2024, 67,475.28 kilograms (74.3 U.S. tons) of dried cannabis flower was exported from Canada, a 98% increase on the 34,115.13 kilograms sold in the first six months of 2023.

To receive EU-GMP certification, a company’s production facilities must meet the requirements under the EudraLex Rules Governing Medicinal Products in the European Union.

They must demonstrate quality and consistency in their manufacturing procedures in order to export their products to Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aurora’s medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co.

Its international brands are Pedanios, IndiMed and CraftPlant. It also has a controlling interest in propagated agricultural plants supplier Bevo Farms Ltd.

Aurora shares trade on the Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ACB.