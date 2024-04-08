Decibel Cannabis’ former CEO Sze takes helm again

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Canadian marijuana grower and manufacturer Decibel Cannabis Co. has appointed Benjamin Sze as CEO once again.

“Mr. Sze’s transition into the role is expected to be very familiar for both him and the company as Mr. Sze previously served as the CEO of Decibel before resigning in late 2020 to focus on the health of his family,” Decibel said in a Monday statement.

Calgary, Alberta-based Decibel announced the retirement of former CEO Paul Wilson in late March.

The company also announced at the time that it was selling off its six retail cannabis stores in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Decibel reported net income of 413,000 Canadian dollars ($304,000) during the quarter ended Sept. 30 on net revenue of CA$30.2 million.

Shares of Decibel trade as DB on the TSX Venture Exchange and DBCCF on the over-the-counter markets.

