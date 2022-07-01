‘Big Bang Theory’ actor wins court assistance to fight CBD scam

A federal judge in Florida has stepped in to help “Big Bang Theory” actor Mayim Bialik get false CBD endorsements off the internet.

An order issued Friday allows Bialik’s lawyers to send subpoenas to Google, Meta and other websites seeking the removal of mentions of CBD companies purporting to have an endorsement from the current “Jeopardy!” host.

The order comes two weeks after Bialik filed the lawsuit.

Bialik argued that a network of unknown foreign companies were wrongly advertising products called, among other things, “Mayim Bialik CBD Gummies.”

Earlier this year, Bialik told her social media followers that online posts touting her CBD products were false.

“I am not selling CBD Gummies of any kind and do not plan to do so at any point in the future,” she wrote on Instagram.

Last year, actor Clint Eastwood was awarded more than $6 million after his attorneys identified three U.S.-based CBD companies making false endorsement claims.