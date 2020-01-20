Bills would legalize adult-use marijuana in New Mexico

Proposed legislation in New Mexico would legalize recreational cannabis sales in the state.

Cities and counties could not opt out, even if they don’t approve of adult-use cannabis sales, under the proposed bills, although they would retain control with local zoning restrictions and hours of operations for the retailers.

Under mirror legalization bills filed in the New Mexico House and Senate, licensed recreational marijuana growers, processors, retailers and transporters would be:

Overseen by the state.

Every recreational dispensary would be required also to offer medical marijuana, making it the first in the U.S. to do so, according to Carly Wood, state policies coordinator at the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

“Micro business” licenses would be available to aid small family farms and entrepreneurs who have limited resources.

While the Democrats control both houses and the governor’s office, Republican House Minority Whip Rod Montoya said it would be unfair to force counties into allowing marijuana businesses when local elected officials don’t want the industry.

