Legalizing recreational marijuana is one of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s legislative goals for 2020, a move she contends would be a huge economic boon for the state.

After adult-use legalization stalled in New Mexico’s Legislature in 2019, Grisham, a supporter of the bipartisan effort, vowed to revive legalization this year.

Establishing a regulatory framework for its use.

Public safety considerations.

Public health safeguards.

Protecting the state’s existing medical marijuana program.

Grisham, a Democrat, posted on her state website that her plans for legalizing recreational cannabis in New Mexico would include:

Grisham said that legalizing recreational marijuana is supported by 75% of New Mexicans, according to a recent poll.

The governor said that legalizing MJ is projected to create 11,000 jobs and New Mexico and would generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.