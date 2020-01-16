Legalizing recreational marijuana is one of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s legislative goals for 2020, a move she contends would be a huge economic boon for the state.
After adult-use legalization stalled in New Mexico’s Legislature in 2019, Grisham, a supporter of the bipartisan effort, vowed to revive legalization this year.
- Establishing a regulatory framework for its use.
- Public safety considerations.
- Public health safeguards.
- Protecting the state’s existing medical marijuana program.
Grisham said that legalizing recreational marijuana is supported by 75% of New Mexicans, according to a recent poll.
The governor said that legalizing MJ is projected to create 11,000 jobs and New Mexico and would generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.