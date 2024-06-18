Blüm nets $24.8M in sale of California cannabis store amid restructuring

By MJBizDaily Staff

Just Released! Get realistic market forecasts, state-by-state insights and benchmarks with the new 2024 MJBiz Factbook member program, now with quarterly updates. Make informed decisions.

California cannabis company Blüm Holdings has sold its controlling interest in an Orange County store for $24.8 million as part of its restructuring plan.

Its subsidiary, Unrivaled Brands, sold its stake in Blüm Santa Ana on June 10 to Haven Nectar, according to a news release.

Haven Nectar operates 10 stores in California under the Haven brand, according to its website.

Cash proceeds from the sale were used to settle debt and litigation, helping reduce Blüm’s liabilities by $44.5 million and its total debt by more than 55%.

According to the release, Blüm’s divestiture and ongoing restructuring also has resulted in:

  • Cash payments of $9 million and the disposition of $15.8 million in assumed liabilities through the sale of the store.
  • Reduced liabilities of $90 million since August 2022.

Pursuant to a licensing agreement, Blüm Santa Ana will continue to use the Blüm name for up to 18 months.

Blüm is among several cannabis companies nationwide that have implemented a restructuring, including The Cannabis Co., Item 9 Labs and The Parent Co.

In February, Blüm closed the last cultivation facility owned by Unrivaled Brands to focus on marijuana retail and brands after a corporate reorganization.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Retail

California marijuana company Blüm shuts Unrivaled grow facility
Image of a businesswoman analyzing and calculating data for business strategies.

Finance

Marijuana MSO The Cannabist Co. exiting Florida in corporate restructuring
Image of customer making a purchase at a retail store owned by The Cannabist Co.

Canada/International

Canadian cannabis edibles maker Indiva enters creditor protection
Image of an arrow designating a decline emblazoned on the Canadian flag
All U.S. Briefs California Finance Medical & Recreational News by State Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY