California marijuana company Blüm shuts Unrivaled grow facility

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Ranks of women, minority cannabis execs rebound to pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

California marijuana company Blüm Holdings has closed the last cultivation facility owned by its Unrivaled Brands subsidiary as it shifts to focus on cannabis retail and brands after a corporate reorganization.

Blüm said in a Monday news release it was concentrating “on operating and expanding profitable cannabis assets and developing brands.”

“The divestiture of our final California cultivation facility positions the company to concentrate on the cannabis retail market and on our leading cannabis brands, where we believe we have stronger opportunities for revenue generation and market leadership,” Blüm CEO Sabas Carrillo said in a statement.

Blüm did not offer any financial details related to the closure.

The Santa Ana-based company currently operates four retail locations and a delivery operation in California.

The corporate reorganization in which Unrivaled become Blüm was announced in October and completed in January.

Shares of Blüm trade on the over-the-counter markets as UNRVD, the former Unrivaled ticker symbol.

The company said the symbol will be changed to BLMH.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Finance

Marijuana operator Unrivaled Brands completes reorg, reverse stock split
Image of a stock exchange board with a cannabis leaf in the middle

All U.S.

Michigan marijuana company buys 11 stores from in-state competitor
Image of downtown Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Retail

Malta’s first adult-use ‘cannabis club’ begins recruitment, sales
Aerial view of the Parish Church of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary in Mellieha, Malta
Briefs California Cultivation Recreational Retail 
Emerald Logo
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSYour Privacy ChoicesTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY