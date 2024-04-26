A cannabis products manufacturer in Michigan has rebranded its flagship edible after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Tootsie Roll Industries.

In response to a letter sent by the Chicago-based candy corporation, Lions Labs changed the name of its sugar-coated edible Potdots to Potpots as well as its logo, packaging and marketing materials.

Tootsie Roll alleged trademark infringement related to its “Dots” gumdrops, according to a Lions Lab news release.

“While we are disappointed in Tootsie Roll’s position on this matter, we look forward to avoiding any dispute and are excited for our 1mg edible’s new name: Potpots,” Ryan Ratzloff, CEO of Lansing-based Lion Labs, said in a statement.

“We thank our loyal customers for continuing to support Lion Labs’ brands.”

Similar successful legal challenges have been mounted by the Girl Scouts of America, Gorilla Glue Corp., the makers of Tapatio hot sauce, The Hershey Co. and The Wrigley Co.