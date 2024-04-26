Massachusetts adult-use marijuana retailers sold more than $6 billion in products since the program launched in 2018.

Combined with medical marijuana sales, the total number is about $7 billion as of April 17, according to Spectrum News 1.

This past 4/20 set a single-day sales record at $8.5 million, according to a Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) news release.

“I continue to be encouraged by these sales milestones because they show that the industry is strong and efficiently regulated, both spurring economic development and critical tax revenue for the Commonwealth and providing safe, tested products for consumers and patients alike,” CCC Acting Chair Ava Callender Concepcion said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the CCC published the final versions of its Model Host Community Agreement (HCA) and updated guidance documents relative to licensure and HCAs.

The CCC agreed in December to overhaul the state’s marijuana delivery rules by easing its two-person requirement.

“With a wave of new statutory and regulatory changes beginning to take shape in Massachusetts, I’m confident that our industry is well-positioned to continue adapting, expanding, and creating more equity-driven pathways for individuals pursuing their entrepreneurial and career aspirations,” Concepcion said.

To that end, after many delays, the state last week launched its social equity fund to support small marijuana businesses.

The program is funded by cannabis excise and sales taxes.