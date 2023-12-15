Massachusetts to ease 2-person rule for cannabis deliveries

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Massachusetts regulators voted to permit cannabis transport businesses to send only one employee on deliveries, instead of two, in a move that could cut costs for such operators.

By a 3-1 vote, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) on Thursday agreed to overhaul the state’s marijuana delivery rules by easing the two-person requirement.

The rule change has not yet taken effect and requires a formal rewriting of the rules as well as a vote.

Delivery operators had complained about the high costs of the so-called “two-agent rule” for marijuana deliveries, Boston TV station WCVB reported.

Among states where recreational marijuana is legal, Massachusetts is the only market requiring two workers to make deliveries under all circumstances, according to CCC material handed out at the Thursday meeting.

Massachusetts has been a challenging market for legal cannabis operators in 2023, with low wholesale prices contributing to closures.

Meanwhile, one of the CCC’s five commissioners, chair Shannon O’Brien, remains suspended from her role.

