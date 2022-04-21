British Columbia cannabis company planning CBD mall kiosks in US

Kelowna, British Columbia-based cannabis product manufacturer The Valens Co. plans to open kiosks to sell CBD in roughly 60 U.S. shopping malls.

The kiosks come from Green Roads, a Florida CBD company that Valens acquired last year in order to access the U.S. market.

Valens said in its Thursday announcement that it will work with an Ontario company, Signifi Solutions, to place cloud-managed Green Roads smart kiosks in “various premium mall locations around the U.S.”

Valens did not share a complete list of malls but said locations would include Arizona, Colorado, Florida, New York and Texas.

The kiosks will give the company better data on CBD buyers, Valens CEO Tyler Robson said.

“We expect to be able to gather and understand both sales data and customer demographics on a real-time basis,” Robson said in a statement announcing the kiosk deal.

The move comes as contactless shopping becomes increasingly popular across the cannabis industry.

Valens shares trade as VLNS on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.