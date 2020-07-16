British Columbia extends security verifications for cannabis store workers

Security verifications for workers in regulated cannabis stores in British Columbia will now be valid for five years, instead of two.

“Security screening and rescreening requirements were implemented as a measure to keep organized crime out of the legal, nonmedical cannabis market,” B.C.’s Ministry of Attorney General said in a news release.

The program has screened 4,300 cannabis store workers to date.

For workers who already have a valid security screening, the expiration date will be extended from the date of the original verification.

The change was made in response to industry feedback “seeking to ensure that the security-screening process for cannabis workers is timely and cost effective,” according to the government’s policy directive.

“This change will also allow provincial security screening resources to focus on the qualification of new workers rather than the requalification of current workers.”

More than 200 licensed cannabis stores are currently open for business in British Columbia, including 19 government-operated BC Cannabis Store locations.

More than 100 of those stores opened in the first five months of this year.