MJBizDaily offers calculator to help cannabis businesses plan

Marijuana Business Daily is providing a free calculator intended to help cannabis companies forecast their financial performance based on different revenue assumptions during the current economic tumult.

The tool is designed to provide a snapshot of how a prolonged pandemic situation – or some other variable – might affect a business:

If revenue drops 20%, for example, will your company remain profitable?

If your company sells more product, will costs begin to overrun profits?

If employees are given a 10% pay increase, what is the impact on the bottom line?

Get the calculator here.

It involves downloading the free Excel spreadsheet, then inputting your data. The spreadsheet does the math for you.

