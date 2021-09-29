California adopts updated rules for cannabis industry

The California Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) said Wednesday it formally adopted an updated set of regulations for the state’s marijuana market, effective immediately.

According to a news release, the consolidated rules “create consistent standards for cannabis licensees across all license types, by aligning application requirements, unifying terminology, and clarifying ownership and financial interest requirements.”

The updated regulations also include guidelines on how licensed businesses can legally share trade samples of cannabis goods inside the supply chain, a major change that many companies have been awaiting.

The new full text of the regulations are available here.

The update stems from the consolidation of three state agencies – which oversaw different sectors of California’s marijuana industry – into a single bureaucracy, the DCC. The DCC was established in July.

“We are working towards simplifying regulatory requirements and making it easier to operate within the legal market,” Nicole Elliott, director of the DCC, said in the release.

“The approval of these regulations puts us one step closer towards meeting this objective.”