California advises marijuana operators to conserve energy amid heat wave

California is asking legal marijuana businesses for the third straight day to voluntarily shut off lights and major power sources as excessive energy use during a heat wave threatens the state’s power grid.

The state’s Department of Cannabis Control is also recommending that marijuana businesses use backup generators as residents and infrastructure endure another excessive heat warning with temperatures expected to spike well above triple digits inland.

A statewide Flex Alert has been issued from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT on Friday.

Such alerts are triggered when extreme heat drives up electricity use, draining the power supply.

Flex Alerts typically occur in the evening, when solar power wanes and residents return home and begin using air conditioners, lights and appliances.

Severe drought and water shortages have plagued marijuana and hemp farmers in California and across the West.

California’s drought plan includes a new program that will pay some state farmers to not plant crops, though cannabis cultivators are not expected to be prime beneficiaries.