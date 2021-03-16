California awards $15 million more in cannabis social equity grants

California is handing out $15 million in grant money to 10 cities and counties that have adopted social equity programs to help get minorities and those harmed by the war on drugs involved in the legal marijuana market.

The new allotment, awarded by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office of Business and Economic Development and the state Bureau of Cannabis Control, builds on the $40 million previously awarded for the same cause.

A minimum of $11.5 million of the funds will go straight to social equity entrepreneurs in the form of loans or grants, according to a news release.

“As we work to safely reopen our economy, leading with equity across all sectors will ensure a just recovery and further our commitment to create a truly diverse legal industry,” said Nicole Elliott, senior adviser on cannabis to the governor.

It’s the third round of state funding for cities with existing social equity programs. The recipients and their grant awards include:

Oakland, $2.4 million

San Francisco, $2 million

Los Angeles, $2 million

Sacramento, $1.8 million

Long Beach, $1.2 million

Fresno, $1.2 million

Humboldt County, $1 million

Lake County, $888,000

Palm Springs, $869,000

Mendocino County, $832,000

Another eight local governments received up to $75,000 apiece to help create social equity programs: