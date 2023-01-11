California cannabis delivery workers join Teamsters

More than 300 employees at California cannabis delivery service Grassdoor are joining Teamsters Local 630.

The new union members are drivers and warehouse workers for the Los Angeles County-based company, according to a news release.

The Glassdoor staffers are the second group of marijuana industry employees to join the Teamsters in the past week: Workers at a Sunnyside retail store in Illinois earlier signed on with Local 777.

The release also noted that the union is signing up all aspects of the marijuana supply chain.

“We’re organizing every component of the cannabis industry, whether it’s cultivation, distribution, or retail,” Peter Finn, the Teamsters’ Western Region vice president and Food Processing Division director.

“I support the union because all of us here at Grassdoor are in this life together,” Ian-Andrew Robertson, one of the Grassdoor employees who joined Local 630, said in a statement.

“… Cannabis is for everyone, and the prosperity it provides should be for everyone as well.”

Local 630 represents employees in multiple industries, including clerical, dairy, food service and processing, liquor and warehouse, the release noted.