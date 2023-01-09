More workers unionize at Cresco marijuana affiliate in Illinois

Workers at the Sunnyside marijuana retail store in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, voted unanimously to join Teamsters Local 777.

Sunnyside is owned and operated by Cresco Labs, a multistate operator based in Chicago.

It’s the third Sunnyside location to join the Teamsters since September, according to a news release, following stores in Champaign and Schaumberg.

“Workers at this dispensary and throughout the industry deserve to be protected, so we can provide the best possible care for our patients,” Drake Austin, a wellness adviser at Sunnyside’s Buffalo Grove shop, said in a statement.

Teamsters Local 777 has been active in the Illinois cannabis market this year, having also unionized retail workers at Enlightened, Rise, Verilife and Zen Leaf.