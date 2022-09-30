Workers at Cresco marijuana affiliate in Illinois vote to join Teamsters union

Employees at the Sunnyside marijuana store in Schaumburg, Illinois, voted to join Teamsters Local 777, with 97% of the workers in favor.

Sunnyside is owned and operated by Cresco Labs, a multistate operator based in Chicago.

“We deserve to have a voice,” Kelly Wargo, a wellness adviser at the store, said in a news release issued by the union.

“It’s time to re-establish our human rights in the workplace.”

Teamsters Local 777 has been active in the Illinois cannabis market this year, having also unionized retail workers at Enlightened, Rise, Verilife and Zen Leaf.

“This is the third cannabis election we have won in the town of Schaumburg alone,” Local 777 President Jim Glimco said in a statement.

“We have momentum on our side in this industry.”