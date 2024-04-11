California has issued a mandatory recall for cannabis flower branded by celebrity boxer Mike Tyson, citing contamination by aspergillus mold.

The April 9 recall from California’s Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) applies to two lots of Tyson Undisputed Cannabis Flower products grown by Humboldt-based Northern Emeralds.

It is the 13th recall issued by the DCC so far in 2024 and the ninth recall this year related to aspergillus contamination.

The recalled cannabis flower was sold at 20 California retailers.

The DCC advised consumers to dispose of the product or return it to the store where it was purchased.

Tyson is one of many celebrities who have forayed into cannabis branding deals in various jurisdictions.

Aspergillus mold is a common cannabis contaminant and a constant threat for growers.

Inhaling aspergillus might pose a health risk to people with compromised immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.