Recalls issued for 2 cannabis products in California

California regulators issued a mandatory recall for one cannabis product while a company in the state voluntarily asked for the return or disposal of one of its lines.

The Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) on Wednesday issued a mandatory recall for Gelato Orangeade hybrid cannabis flower distributed by Urban Therapies Distribution.

The recall stemmed from the presence of aspergillus flavus.

Aspergillus flavus is a soil fungus that infects and contaminates pre-harvest and post-harvest seed crops.

According to the DCC website, the agency can order a mandatory recall if:

An immediate and serious threat to human life or health exists.

Other remedies would cause an unreasonable delay.

The packaging date for the recalled flower was July 12, 2023.

Meanwhile, Echsen Industries on Wednesday issued a voluntary recall for the presence of the pesticide spiromesifen in Fog City Farms’ Shark Bites infused pre-rolls.

The insecticide is used to control mites, psyllids and whiteflies.

The manufacturing and packaging date of the infused product was June 28, 2023, and it was available in the market after July 17, 2023, according to the DCC recall alert.

Two additional pesticides, cadusafos and cyphenothrin – for which the agency does not require testing – were also found in the sample results.

The DCC is advising consumers to throw away the recalled products or return them to retailers for proper disposal.

Businesses with either of the recalled products in their inventory can expect the DCC or the distributors to send instructions through emailed notifications.

This is the third product recall in the past month for the world’s largest regulated marijuana market.

The DCC in December alerted marijuana operators and consumers that Grizzly Peak Farms implemented a voluntary recall on its Zoap flower strain after testing confirmed the presence of the pesticide chlorfenapyr.