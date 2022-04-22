Canada’s adult-use marijuana sales continue decline in Feb. to CA$336.4M

Sales of legal adult-use cannabis in Canada declined 2.9% from January to February, new government retail sales data show.

Total monthly sales were 336.4 million Canadian dollars ($265.4 million), marking two months of consecutive sales declines since December.

The January sales total was revised downward slightly to CA$346.5 million.

As in January, cannabis retail sales declined on a monthly basis in every province except two: Ontario, the largest provincial market, and Saskatchewan.

Ontario sales grew by 4.5% month-over-month to CA$142.6 million, or 42.4% of the national total.

Saskatchewan sales increased by 1.5% over January to CA$14.7 million.

In order of market size, February retail sales and monthly sales declines in the remaining provinces were:

Alberta: CA$58 million (-5.4%)

British Columbia: CA$46.3 million (-7.1%)

Quebec: CA$41.9 million (-12.5%)

Manitoba: CA$12.1 million (-7.6%)

Nova Scotia: CA$7 million (-9.3%)

New Brunswick: CA$5.8 million (-9.6%)

Newfoundland and Labrador: CA$4.7 million (-15.9%)

Prince Edward Island: CA$1.6 million (-11.7%)

Monthly sales in Yukon Territory were CA$758,000, a 6.2% monthly decline.

In selected Canadian cities, February cannabis sales and monthly changes were:

Toronto: CA$47.4 million (+1.8%)

Montreal: CA$22.9 million (-11.3%)

Edmonton, Alberta: CA$19.8 million (-4.2%)

Vancouver, British Columbia: CA$16.3 million (-6.2%)

Calgary, Alberta: CA$16 million (-8.2%)

Ottawa, Ontario: CA$14.1 million (+3.2%)

Winnipeg, Manitoba: CA$7.8 million (-12%)

Quebec City: CA$4.4 million (-15.6%)

Gatineau, Quebec: CA$1.3 million (-8.9%)

Statistics Canada expects to release retail trade data for March on May 26.