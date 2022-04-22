Canada’s adult-use marijuana sales continue decline in Feb. to CA$336.4M

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Sales of legal adult-use cannabis in Canada declined 2.9% from January to February, new government retail sales data show.

Total monthly sales were 336.4 million Canadian dollars ($265.4 million), marking two months of consecutive sales declines since December.

The January sales total was revised downward slightly to CA$346.5 million.

As in January, cannabis retail sales declined on a monthly basis in every province except two: Ontario, the largest provincial market, and Saskatchewan.

Ontario sales grew by 4.5% month-over-month to CA$142.6 million, or 42.4% of the national total.

Saskatchewan sales increased by 1.5% over January to CA$14.7 million.

In order of market size, February retail sales and monthly sales declines in the remaining provinces were:

  • Alberta: CA$58 million (-5.4%)
  • British Columbia: CA$46.3 million (-7.1%)
  • Quebec: CA$41.9 million (-12.5%)
  • Manitoba: CA$12.1 million (-7.6%)
  • Nova Scotia: CA$7 million (-9.3%)
  • New Brunswick: CA$5.8 million (-9.6%)
  • Newfoundland and Labrador: CA$4.7 million (-15.9%)
  • Prince Edward Island: CA$1.6 million (-11.7%)

Monthly sales in Yukon Territory were CA$758,000, a 6.2% monthly decline.

2022 MJBiz Factbook – Now Available

The essential resource for cannabis business leaders across all sectors provides the latest data and in-depth analysis you need to develop informed business strategies and avoid costly missteps.

Featured Inside:
  • Segmented research reports for the marijuana + hemp industries 
  • Accurate financial forecasts + investment trends  
  • State-by-state guide to regulations, taxes & opportunities  
  • 40+ charts and graphs with key data points

 

Get the facts and stay ahead of the curve.

 
Order Your Copy
 

In selected Canadian cities, February cannabis sales and monthly changes were:

  • Toronto: CA$47.4 million (+1.8%)
  • Montreal: CA$22.9 million (-11.3%)
  • Edmonton, Alberta: CA$19.8 million (-4.2%)
  • Vancouver, British Columbia: CA$16.3 million (-6.2%)
  • Calgary, Alberta: CA$16 million (-8.2%)
  • Ottawa, Ontario: CA$14.1 million (+3.2%)
  • Winnipeg, Manitoba: CA$7.8 million (-12%)
  • Quebec City: CA$4.4 million (-15.6%)
  • Gatineau, Quebec: CA$1.3 million (-8.9%)

Statistics Canada expects to release retail trade data for March on May 26.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Manufacturing

Hexo closing Belleville cannabis facility, laying off another 230 workers

Canada

Switzerland aims for summer start of recreational cannabis trial program

Retail

British Columbia cannabis company planning CBD mall kiosks in US
Briefs Canada International Recreational Retail 