Canadian cannabis retail sales shrank to CA$347.2 million in January

By MJBizDaily Staff
Image shows a map of Canada

Canadian retail sales of regulated adult-use cannabis totaled 347.2 million Canadian dollars ($275.2 million) in January, according to new data from the country’s statistics authority.

The January sales figure represents a 2.1% decline from retail cannabis sales of CA$354.8 million in December and 24.2% growth over January 2021.

Canada’s monthly record for marijuana sales, set in October 2021, was CA$364.2 million.

Retail cannabis sales declined on a monthly basis in every province except two, Statistics Canada figures show.

Sales in Ontario, Canada’s largest provincial marijuana market, increased by 7.6% over December to CA$137 million in January, comprising 39.5% of the country’s monthly total.

In Saskatchewan, sales grew by 1.5% over December to CA$14.5 million.

In the remaining provinces, January sales totals and month-over-month sales declines were:

  • Alberta: CA$61.5 million (-6.5%)
  • Quebec: CA$47.9 million (-13.8%)
  • British Columbia: CA$50 million (-4.5%)
  • Manitoba: CA$13.1 million (-6.4%)
  • Nova Scotia: CA$7.8 million (-10%)
  • New Brunswick: CA$6.4 million (-8.7%)
  • Newfoundland and Labrador: CA$5.6 million (-7.2%)

January sales totaled CA$1.8 million in Canada’s smallest province, Prince Edward Island, but Statistics Canada did not provide a December figure for comparison.

The data bureau also reported CA$808,000 in January cannabis sales in Yukon Territory, without a December figure.

Sales figures for Canada’s remaining two territories, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, were not reported.

Expert advice for a stronger shelf life.

MJBizDaily Retail Buyers Guide 

Learn the fundamentals for getting started in cannabis retail in this comprehensive guide curated by the editors at MJBizDaily with help from industry experts.

Featured inside:

  • Learn best practices for designing a cannabis dispensary
  • Select display infrastructure that supports industry compliance
  • Choose the right point-of-sale system for your operation
  • How to incorporate e-commerce and home delivery

And more!

 
Get the Guide
 

January cannabis retail sales in selected Canadian cities and month-over month sales changes were:

  • Toronto: CA$46.9 million (+6.4%)
  • Montreal: CA$25.8 million (-11.3%)
  • Edmonton, Alberta: CA$20.7 million (-7.7%)
  • Vancouver, British Columbia: CA$17.5 million (+0.8%)
  • Calgary, Alberta: CA$17.4 million (-4.9%)
  • Ottawa, Ontario: CA$13.7 million (+7.2%)
  • Winnipeg, Manitoba: CA$8.8 million (-6%)
  • Quebec City: CA$5.2 million (-15.4%)
  • Gatineau, Quebec: CA$1.5 million (-20.6%)

Statistics Canada’s January cannabis retail sales data is available here.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Legal

New Jersey opens recreational marijuana retail license application window

Cultivation

Metrc secures Minnesota’s medical cannabis track-and-trace contract

Retail

Nevada’s Planet 13 sets first medical marijuana dispensary in Florida push
Briefs Canada International Recreational Retail Statistics, Data and Charts 