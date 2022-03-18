Canadian cannabis retail sales shrank to CA$347.2 million in January

Canadian retail sales of regulated adult-use cannabis totaled 347.2 million Canadian dollars ($275.2 million) in January, according to new data from the country’s statistics authority.

The January sales figure represents a 2.1% decline from retail cannabis sales of CA$354.8 million in December and 24.2% growth over January 2021.

Canada’s monthly record for marijuana sales, set in October 2021, was CA$364.2 million.

Retail cannabis sales declined on a monthly basis in every province except two, Statistics Canada figures show.

Sales in Ontario, Canada’s largest provincial marijuana market, increased by 7.6% over December to CA$137 million in January, comprising 39.5% of the country’s monthly total.

In Saskatchewan, sales grew by 1.5% over December to CA$14.5 million.

In the remaining provinces, January sales totals and month-over-month sales declines were:

Alberta: CA$61.5 million (-6.5%)

Quebec: CA$47.9 million (-13.8%)

British Columbia: CA$50 million (-4.5%)

Manitoba: CA$13.1 million (-6.4%)

Nova Scotia: CA$7.8 million (-10%)

New Brunswick: CA$6.4 million (-8.7%)

Newfoundland and Labrador: CA$5.6 million (-7.2%)

January sales totaled CA$1.8 million in Canada’s smallest province, Prince Edward Island, but Statistics Canada did not provide a December figure for comparison.

The data bureau also reported CA$808,000 in January cannabis sales in Yukon Territory, without a December figure.

Sales figures for Canada’s remaining two territories, the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, were not reported.

January cannabis retail sales in selected Canadian cities and month-over month sales changes were:

Toronto: CA$46.9 million (+6.4%)

Montreal: CA$25.8 million (-11.3%)

Edmonton, Alberta: CA$20.7 million (-7.7%)

Vancouver, British Columbia: CA$17.5 million (+0.8%)

Calgary, Alberta: CA$17.4 million (-4.9%)

Ottawa, Ontario: CA$13.7 million (+7.2%)

Winnipeg, Manitoba: CA$8.8 million (-6%)

Quebec City: CA$5.2 million (-15.4%)

Gatineau, Quebec: CA$1.5 million (-20.6%)

Statistics Canada’s January cannabis retail sales data is available here.