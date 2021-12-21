Regulated sales of recreational cannabis totaled 364.2 million Canadian dollars ($281.7 million) in October, a monthly record.

October cannabis sales grew by nearly 2.8% over September’s total, according to retail sales figures reported Tuesday by national data bureau Statistics Canada.

Monthly recreational cannabis sales increased in all provincial markets tracked by Statistics Canada except New Brunswick, where sales dipped by 2.8% to CA$7.1 million.

Adult-use consumers in Ontario, the largest provincial market, bought CA$145.7 million worth of legal marijuana, a month-over-month increase of nearly 3%.

Shoppers in Alberta spent CA$63.2 million on cannabis in October, a 4.1% monthly increase.

In Quebec, monthly sales grew by 2.3% to CA$52.5 million.

In the remaining provinces, October sales and monthly sales growth were:

British Columbia: CA$50.5 million (+2.7%)

Manitoba: CA$13.9 million (+0.6%)

Saskatchewan: CA$13.8 million (+1.5%)

Nova Scotia: CA$8.1 million (+0.6%)

Newfoundland and Labrador: CA$5.7 million (+7.6%)

Statistics Canada did not report retail cannabis sales for the smallest province, Prince Edward Island, or for Canada’s three territories.

October cannabis retail sales in selected Canadian cities were:

Toronto: CA$49.5 million (+4.7%)

Montreal: CA$27.2 million (+3.4%)

Edmonton, Alberta: CA$21.7 million (+5.2%)

Calgary, Alberta: CA$17.5 million (+3.8%)

Vancouver, British Columbia: CA$16.6 million (+3.3%)

Ottawa, Ontario: CA$14.5 million (-0.4%)

Winnipeg, Manitoba: CA$9.3 million (+1.1%)

Quebec City: CA$5.9 million (+2.9%)

Gatineau, Quebec: CA$1.8 million (+2.6%)

Statistics Canada’s October cannabis retail sales report is available here.