Canadian cannabis sales were nudged higher in September largely by growth in one province, Ontario, according to the latest data provided by Statistics Canada.

Nationwide sales grew to 354.7 million Canadian dollars ($281 million) in September, up slightly from CA$354 million in August. August’s sales were revised lower.

About half the sales growth happened outside Canada’s major cities.

The gains were driven almost entirely by Ontario, where sales grew to CA$141.6 million in September, 1.9% higher than the previous month.

Alberta’s sales were flat at CA$60.7 million.

Quebec regained the third-biggest market position in the country, even though its sales fell -1.7% month-over-month to CA$51.3 million.

Sales in the remaining provinces were:

British Columbia: CA$49.2 million (-1%)

Manitoba: CA$14 million (flat)

Saskatchewan: CA$13.6 million (flat)

Nova Scotia: CA$8 million (-6.4%)

New Brunswick: CA$7.3 million (+1.2%)

Newfoundland and Labrador: CA$5.3 million (-3.1%)

Once again, Statistics Canada did not release sales data for Prince Edward Island, Yukon, Northwest Territories or Nunavut in order “to meet the confidentiality requirements of the Statistics Act.”

Toronto continued to close in on two of the biggest provinces in the country.

Toronto led Canadian cities with CA$47.3 million in regulated sales in September, up from CA$46.4 in August.

Montreal was second, with CA$26.3 million in sales, a small decline compared to the month before.

Sales in the remaining cities were:

Edmonton, Alberta: CA$20.6 million (flat)

Calgary, Alberta: CA$16.8 million (flat)

Vancouver, British Columbia: CA$16.1 million (flat)

Ottawa, Ontario: CA$14.6 million (+3.7%)

Winnipeg, Manitoba: CA$9.4 million (flat)

Quebec City: CA$5.8 million (flat)

Gatineau, Quebec: CA$1.8 million (+3.4%)

The September cannabis retail sales figures are available here.