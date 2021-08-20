Retail sales of legal adult-use cannabis in Canada increased to nearly 318.7 million Canadian dollars ($246.9 million) in June, growing more than 1.7% from the previous record set in May.

The seasonally unadjusted national retail sales figure released Friday by Statistics Canada represents a fourth consecutive month of growth for Canada’s regulated cannabis sector, despite the fact June has one fewer day than May.

Statistics Canada’s sales total for May was revised downward slightly to CA$313.2 million.

Year-over-year, June recreational cannabis sales in Canada increased by 58.5%.

Nova Scotia led Canada’s 10 provinces in terms of monthly growth, with sales increasing 10.5% to CA$8.2 million.

Recreational marijuana sales in Ontario, the nation’s largest market, grew 8% on a monthly basis to CA$120.1 million.

However, June sales shrank on a monthly basis in Canada’s second-, third- and fourth-largest provincial markets, as follows:

Alberta: CA$57.1 million (-4.4%)

Quebec: CA$49.2 million (-0.7%)

British Columbia: CA$44.5 million (-4.1%)

June recreational cannabis sales in the remaining provinces were:

Saskatchewan: CA$13 million (+0.7%)

Manitoba: CA$12.1 million (+2%)

New Brunswick: CA$6.6 million (+3.4%)

Newfoundland: CA$4.9 million (+3.8%)

Statistics Canada did not release June cannabis sales figures for the province of Prince Edward Island or for Canada’s three territories.

June cannabis sales and monthly growth in selected Canadian metropolitan areas were:

Toronto: CA$43.7 million (+4.9%)

Montreal: CA$24.8 million (-2%)

Edmonton: CA$19.8 million (-2.4%)

Calgary: CA$15.2 million (-4.6%)

Vancouver: CA$14.4 million (-1.4%)

Ottawa: CA$12.1 million (+13.3%)

Winnipeg: CA$8.5 million (+1.3%)

Quebec City: CA$5.9 million (-0.6%)

Gatineau: CA$1.5 million (-3%)

June’s cannabis retail sales figures from Statistics Canada are available here.

The federal statistics agency is scheduled to release July retail sales figures on Sept. 23.