Canadian cannabis sales reach new record of CA$313 million in May

Regulated recreational marijuana sales in Canada grew modestly between April and May for the third month straight, reaching a new record of 313.3 million Canadian dollars ($248.8 million).

National sales were up by 2.3% over April’s record figure, according to figures released Friday by Canadian government data bureau Statistics Canada.

April’s sales total was adjusted downward slightly to CA$306.3 million.

Sales in the largest provincial market of Ontario increased by 2.8% on a month-over-month basis to $111.2 million. Ontario’s sales accounted for more than 35% of Canada’s total legal cannabis sales in the month.

The second-largest provincial market, Alberta, posted CA$59.7 million worth of cannabis sales for May, 1.4% higher than April.

Sales in Quebec, the third-largest market, grew by 1.6% over April to CA$49.6 million.

Monthly sales of recreational marijuana in other provinces, compared to April, were as follows:

British Columbia: CA$46.7 million (+6.9%)

Saskatchewan: CA$12.9 million (-3.4%)

Manitoba: CA$11.9 million (+3%)

Nova Scotia: CA$7.2 million (-7.9%)

New Brunswick: CA$6.4 million (-1.8%)

Newfoundland: CA$4.7 million (+3%)

May cannabis sales in the Northwest Territories were CA$611,000, a 1.9% decline from April.

Statistics Canada did not provide sales data for the smallest provincial market, Prince Edward Island, or the territories of Yukon and Nunavut.

May recreational cannabis sales in some of Canada’s major metropolitan areas, compared to April, were as follows:

Toronto: CA$41.6 million (+0.1%)

Montréal: CA$25.3 million (+2.7%)

Edmonton: CA$20.2 million (+3.7%)

Calgary: CA$15.9 million (-0.2%)

Vancouver: CA$14.5 million (+7.9%)

Ottawa: CA$10.7 million (+2.8%)

Winnipeg: CA$8.4 million (+2.1%)

Quebec City: CA$5.9 million (-0.9%)

Gatineau: CA$1.5 million (+8.8%)

Statistics Canada’s May cannabis retail sales figures are available here.