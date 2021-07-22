Cannabis cultivation giant buys second garden center this week

Barely 48 hours after acquiring a hydroponic and gardening business in Oregon, cannabis cultivation company GrowGeneration Corp. said it is buying Mendocino Greenhouse and Garden Supply, a hydroponic and gardening store in Northern California.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Denver-based GrowGeneration, which owns 58 hydroponic and organic garden centers across the U.S., said in a news release that it expects its new acquisition’s sales to surpass $8 million annually.

Founded in 2005, Redwood Valley-based Mendocino Greenhouse has eight employees, including founder Nick Halfacre, who will stay on as general manager.

That acquisition comes on the heels of GrowGen’s Tuesday purchase of Aqua Serene, a hydroponic garden center with two stores in southern Oregon.