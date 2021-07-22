Denver approves first marijuana retailer to work with licensed delivery service

The Denver location of Colorado marijuana retail chain Strawberry Fields is the city’s first recipient of a cannabis delivery license.

Possessing that permit means Strawberry Fields may legally offer marijuana delivery in Denver once the business makes arrangements with a licensed transport service, a city official told MJBizDaily via email.

The retailer told Denverite that it intends to start working with transport service Doobba to provide direct-to-consumer delivery once the city approves the transport company’s license.

The Denver City Council approved cannabis delivery in April through a program that gives priority to social equity applicants.

The city started taking applications for cannabis delivery licenses in June.

Doobba, which is owned by a married couple, applied for its license earlier this month, Westword previously reported.

One of the owners was previously arrested in relation to cannabis, according to the Denver alt-weekly, and thus qualifies as a social equity business owner.

Strawberry Fields, which has five Colorado retail outlets, including its Denver location, told Denverite it would be willing to work with other delivery services that become licensed.

Colorado issued its first adult-use marijuana delivery license in February after state lawmakers voted in May 2019 to approve home delivery.