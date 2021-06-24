Denver taking applications for marijuana delivery and other businesses

Denver is taking applications for cannabis delivery licenses, a first for one of the country’s most established marijuana markets.

As part of a major overhaul of the city’s marijuana regulations, regulators also are accepting applications for new recreational MJ stores in certain areas – something that hasn’t happened since 2016.

Only social equity applicants as defined by the state are eligible to apply for manufacturing, cultivation, transportation and retail licenses.

Stores are required to use a licensed transporter for delivery for the first three years of Denver’s delivery program. So the city is offering new licenses for transporters, but only those who qualify as social equity applicants can apply.

The city hasn’t set a cap on the number of licenses and permits available, and there is no deadline to apply.

“This is a big part of the largest overhaul in marijuana rules and regulations since initial legalization that our mayor signed into law on 4/20,” wrote Eric Escudero, spokesperson for the city’s excise and license division, in an email to MJBizDaily.

Escudero said the city doesn’t anticipate accepting applications for social consumption lounges – or “hospitality” venues – until November.

There are currently 205 marijuana stores in Denver, and the city has issued 920 total marijuana licenses of many types.