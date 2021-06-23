90-plus marijuana delivery license applications begun in Massachusetts

Over 90 marijuana delivery license applications have been started, and 31 permit applications have already been submitted to regulators, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission chief said.

According to State House News Service, the commission’s executive director, Shawn Collins, delivered the update to the commission and said the application numbers reflect “pent-up demand” for delivery licenses.

“This is a new license type that was just introduced and it’s really exciting to see this pent-up demand that we thought was there as a hypothetical is really coming true,” Collins said.

The permits, which will allow recipients to buy wholesale marijuana and perform home deliveries to customers, are so far only available to qualified social equity or economic empowerment program applicants – and not the general public.

For the second type of delivery license – a courier model that allows a business to charge a fee to make deliveries from licensed marijuana retailers – the CCC has issued one final permit and seven provisional ones.