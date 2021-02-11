Colorado awards first adult-use cannabis delivery license

Colorado issued its first adult-use cannabis delivery permit, reflecting a continuing nationwide trend to allow home delivery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

High Country Supply, doing business as Colorado Harvest Co., received the first adult-use marijuana delivery permit after state regulators started taking applications on Jan. 1, according to Denver alt-weekly Westword.

Colorado Harvest, located in the Denver suburb of Aurora, said it hopes to start delivery services by March 1, pending city approval.

Aurora opted into recreational marijuana delivery in December, but applicants must meet certain eligibility requirements that were put in place to promote social equity.

Colorado marijuana regulators last year started issuing medical marijuana delivery permits under a new state law, and six MMJ transport licenses have been awarded so far, according to state data as of Feb. 1.

Local jurisdictions in Colorado must have approve marijuana deliveries within their borders, and an increasing number are doing so.